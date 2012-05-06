New Refillable Packaging from Aveda

The natural personal care company Aveda has partnered with AeroFlexx to introduce a new refillable packaging solution. According to the company, Aveda will become the first prestige beauty brand to commercialise the supplier’s curbside recyclable packaging refill technology on a global basis.

The new packaging format combines a lightweight, integrated airframe structure with resealable, controlled refilling functionality, delivering a premium and consumer-friendly experience. The refill system uses up to 70% less plastic than two 250ml Aveda bottles and is designed to be curbside recyclable where HDPE plastics are accepted.

The new refill packaging will debut with select Aveda products beginning in early 2027.

“At Aveda, we believe packaging innovation must advance both sustainability and the guest experience, and AeroFlexx allows us to do exactly that,” said Nicole Call, director, global packaging development, Aveda. “This refill solution reduces plastic while meeting Aveda’s high standards for design, recyclability and performance, reflecting the kind of thoughtful and responsible innovation we’re committed to bringing to market.”

EI Comment: Aveda is a pioneering sustainable beauty brand. It was one of the first to introduce a range of natural hair care products for the professional sector. It remains one of the largest buyers of organic essential oils and is involved in many sustainability initiatives. With this new refillable packaging, it has taken great strides to reduce the environmental impact of its packaging.

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