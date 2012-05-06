Rom&nd, the Korean colour cosmetics brand operated by Ifamily SC has announced the launch of its “Green Chemi Project” aimed at recycling empty colour cosmetics containers.

It is partnering with TerraCycle to address the issue of color cosmetics packaging, which is often too small or contains residual product, preventing proper material recycling and resulting in most being discarded as general waste.

The collection program accepts all products from Rom&nd and colour care brand Nuse, and is open to everyone. In addition to empty containers, discolored or expired products that are no longer usable can also be returned. Various benefits are offered, including complimentary full-size cosmetics products for returning even a single item.

For offline participation, consumers can visit Rom&nd Pink Office in Seongsu-dong, Seoul to return unused products. Online participation details are available through the official Rom&nd website announcements. Collected products will be processed through TerraCycle’s professional recycling system and converted into resources. The recycled materials will be used to create new products, with donation recipients to be determined through consumer voting.

“This project brings together the hearts of our employees and consumers who want to make a positive impact on society,” said Kim Tae-wook, Chairman of Ifamily SC. “We ask for consumers’ interest and participation so that products that would otherwise be discarded can be recycled back into resources.”

She further emphasized the economic benefits of importing coconut oil from the Philippines, noting that Australia’s coconut oil market has grown significantly. This growth is driven by the increasing interest in coconut-based cuisine, rising demand for natural and organic products, and awareness of coconut oil’s health benefits, particularly its high concentration of medium-chain fatty acids. Additionally, coconut oil’s diverse applications in cosmetics and skincare products contribute to its expanding market presence in Australia.