Indonesia: Mandatory Halal Labelling for Cosmetics

The Indonesian government has confirmed that mandatory halal certification will be introduced for a wider range of products—including cosmetics and personal care products — in October.

The government has also introduced a new layer of accountability for businesses under the Halal Product Assurance framework. Circular Letter of the Halal Product Assurance Organizing Agency BPJPH No. 7 of 2025 issued on 28 August 2025, requires businesses not only to be halal-certified, but to visibly shows signs of its halal status to the market.

Under this circular, businesses must comply with 2 key obligations namely to display the national halal label using BPJPH’s official design and placement standards; and the publication of the halal status and information across digital channels (company websites, social media, marketplaces, digital catalogues etc.). When posting on social media like Instagram, TikTok or Facebook, businesses are required to mention or tag BPJPH’s official accounts (@halal.indonesia or Halal Indonesia). There must also be at least a visual display of the Indonesian Halal Label in promotional materials.

Businesses must send proofs of such publications to BPJPH by email.

Since the enactment of the Halal Product Assurance Law, all products circulated, imported or traded in Indonesia must be halal-certified, except those explicitly made from prohibited (haram) materials, which must instead be labelled as ‘non-halal’.

Mandatory halal certification is being implemented in stages, based on the scale and origin of the business. For medium and large enterprises, the obligation to obtain halal certification for food, beverages, slaughtered products and slaughtering services was in effect from 17 October 2019 to 17 October 2024. The phased enforcement period for the same product categories extends from 17 October 2019 to 17 October 2026, for micro and small enterprises.

For imported or foreign products, the effective date for mandatory halal certification will be determined by the Minister of Religious Affairs no later than 17 October 2026.

Non-compliance with the labelling and publication requirement may result in either a written warning, administrative fine of up to Rp 2 billion (US$120,000), revocation of the halal certificate or forced withdrawal of the products from the market, depending on the severity of each case.

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