Veganism & Plant-Based Cosmetics

A major trend in the cosmetics industry is the growing number of cosmetics marketed as vegan and / or plant-based.

Growing ethical consumerism is behind this trend. Consumers who are avoiding animal-based products in their diets are increasingly looking for personal care products that reflect their ethical beliefs.

Plant-based products are well-established in the food industry. In retailers across the globe, it is becoming common to find plant variants of dairy milk, yoghurt, as well as meat alternatives. Some studies show the market share of plant-based milk alternatives has reached 11% in Europe. Oatly has become a global brand, valued at USD 2 billion. Could vegan cosmetics follow the same positive trajectory?

Vegan cosmetics do not contain animal-derived ingredients, such as beeswax, lanolin, squalene, gelatin and collagen. Many are marketed as plant-based cosmetics, similar to their food counterparts. However, a major difference is ingredient composition. In the food sector, plants like oats and soya are replacements of milk and meats. In the cosmetics industry, animal-based ingredients usually represent a small share of the total formulation.

Consumers are turning to plant-based cosmetics because of their ethical beliefs. Some are following a vegan lifestyle, whilst others see plant-based ingredients as natural and more ecological. In some parts of the world, these products appeal to consumers who oppose animal-testing methods.

Certification is playing an important role. The Vegan Society is the leading certifier of vegan products in the world. Initially introduced for food products, the Vegan trademark is now on over 35,000 cosmetic and personal care products. The cosmetics industry has become the largest industry sector for the trademark.

Raw material suppliers are responding to the trend by developing cosmetic ingredients for plant-based cosmetics. Ingredients such as shea butter, jojoba oil and olive oil are already established as lanolin replacements. Biotechnology is enabling new vegan ingredients to be created. For instance, Modern Meadow has developed a vegan collagen using precision fermentation. Geltor, another American company, has developed polypeptides for skin care products and colour cosmetics using synthetic biology. They are marketed as animal-free protein-based ingredients.

Major cosmetic brands are developing vegan formulations. The Body Shop became the first global brand to have its entire range of 1,000 plus products certified by the Vegan Society in January 2024. The process involved validation of over 4,000 ingredients. Aveda, an international leading professional hair care brand, also switched to vegan formulations a few years earlier. It is marketing its products as ‘100% vegan now and forever’. Like The Body Shop, it has pioneered many sustainability initiatives in the beauty industry.

As consumers become more discerning, they are actively looking for brands that reflect their ethical beliefs. As veganism and plant-based diets become more popular, expect to see more vegan cosmetics in the marketplace.

Posted: April 2nd 2025

