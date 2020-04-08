Natural Personal Care Brands Join Coronavirus Fight

Many natural personal care brands in the US are joining the fight against the coronavirus. Many are shifting production to hand sanitizers, some are donating products to health agencies, whilst others are donating to relief efforts.

EO products, specializing in natural essential oils and personal care products, is boosting production of hand sanitizers. This is after the Californian company experienced a 1300% increase for its everyone brand on its website in mid-February. It is also supplying products to the City of San Francisco as part of its relief efforts.

Amyris has added a hand sanitizer to its Pipette range of natural personal care products. The Californian company launched the new product in April and plans to ramp up production to 30,000 units per week. Amyris is also working with the Infectious Diseases Research Institute for the initial testing of its fermentation-derived squalene as a vaccine adjuvant. It is testing the use of squalene in flu and potential COVID-19 vaccines.

The natural oral care company Tom’s of Maine has pledged a USD 60,000 donation and nearly USD 0.5 million of its products to Direct Relief. The humanitarian organization is providing protective gear and supplies to communities hardest hit by COVID-19.

Young Living Essential oils has donated one percent of its North American proceeds from the Thieves product line in March 2020 to Meals on Wheels. It donated USD 0.23 million to the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund, which provides food and support to senior citizens during the virus outbreak.

L’Occitane en Provence, the French-based ethical cosmetics company, has donated nearly 200,000 hygiene products to the Clean the World Foundation. The Orlando-based organization is providing hygiene supplies to shelters in the US. In its home country (France), the L’Occitane Group has donated 70,000 litres of hand sanitizers to health agencies.

Ecovia Intelligence Comment

Kudos to the natural personal care companies that are joining the fight against the coronavirus. COVID-19 has changed the way we greet and clean. It is also changing the way we look at personal hygiene and social behaviour. The impact of this coronavirus will be felt for years – if not decades – to come.

Source: Ecovia Intelligence (08/04)