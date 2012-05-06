Forest Essentials Acquired by Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) has entered an agreement to purchase the remaining shares of Indian ayurveda beauty brand Forest Essentials.

The beauty multinational first invested in Forest Essentials in 2008, later increasing its stake to 49% in 2020, and has now bought up its remaining shares to take full ownership of the business.

The deal, which is expected to close in the second half of 2026, will see founder and Managing Director of Forest Essentials, Mira Kulkarni, continue to lead the business, along with her son Samrath Bedi as Executive Director. Kulkarni founded Forest Essentials in 2000 with a luxury approach to Ayurveda, a traditional Indian health practice.

“Today marks a meaningful new chapter in a partnership built over the past 18 years on a foundation of mutual trust and respect,” said Stéphane de La Faverie, president and CEO, The Estée Lauder Companies. “Forest Essentials is an exceptional brand, beloved in India and created and nurtured by its founder, Mira Kulkarni. Entrepreneurial spirit lives at the heart of The Estée Lauder Companies, and we have a deep, inherent appreciation for the vision and tenacity required to build a brand of this caliber. We are honored to strengthen our partnership with Mira, who, like Mrs. Estée Lauder, has elevated the prestige beauty industry through a clear vision of authenticity and purpose.”

Forest Essentials has nearly 200 standalone stores in India, the Middle East and the UK, and is forecast to grow net sales.

EI Comment: With this acquisition, Estee Lauder Companies is increasing its presence in the natural personal care products market. Its Aveda brand already has an international presence with its range of natural hair care products for the professional sector. Forest Essentials could also develop an international presence with its range of ayurvedic and clean formulations.

Related Report: Global Market for Natural & Organic Personal Care Products