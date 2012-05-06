Credo Beauty Adds Saie Products

The clean beauty retailer Credo Beauty has started marketing Saie products in March.

Officials say the cosmetics brand aligns with the retailer’s values, including high standards for ingredients, performance, sustainability and ethics.

“Saie is built on clean ingredients, high performance and easy effortless application,” said Saie Founder Laney Crowell. “When I first discovered clean beauty, I loved shopping at Credo Beauty, and I’m so excited for our community to now find Saie on the Credo shelves.”

A Saie assortment entailing over 100 product SKUs at Credo Beauty will include Slip Tint Tinted Moisturizer; Dew Blush; Mascara 101; Slip Tint Baked Setting Powder; Glossybounce Lip Oil; Lip Liner 101; and more.

Saie says it prioritizes skin-first formulas and makeup for minimalists seeking purposeful products rooted in sustainably. Saie has partnered with Credo-cofounded nonprofit Pact Collective to tackle the beauty industry’s packaging waste problem and drive circular, sustainable solutions.

Saie also participates in key climate programs such as The Climate Pledge, 1% for the Planet, Leaping Bunny, and FSC.

Annie Jackson, Co-Founder & CEO Credo Beauty, comments: “Saie is the embodiment of the perfect partner for Credo and for our clients. Laney has developed products that are not only beautiful and high-performing but thoughtfully formulated. We have a shared commitment in our values and mission and Saie consistently reflects that in everything they do. Meeting our clients’ clear desire for Saie as well as our purpose being undeniably in sync – building something together that’s impactful is unbelievably exciting.”

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