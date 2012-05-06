LMR Naturals Launches Sustainable Tonka Fragrance

The ingredients firm LMR Naturals by IFF has introduced Tonka Bean CO₂ Absolute to its Conscious Collection, a line of 12 sustainable ingredients for perfumes and flavours.

Tonka Bean CO₂ Absolute is a natural extract with a gourmand olfactive signature, according to the company. This new addition to the perfumer’s palette is produced with renewable and recycled materials at IFF’s extraction site in Aubrac, France.

The new Tonka Bean extract features enhanced performance and cost efficiency, said IFF.

With origins that can be traced to the Amazon rainforest, the LMR Tonka Bean CO₂ brings added naturality, warmth and luxurious texture to fragrances, said the company. Its smooth roasted-almond top note and sun-dried hay nuance combined with cocoa undertones create a richer, more velvety scent experience than traditional Tonka absolute.

“I love that it brings captivating new dimensions,” said Alexandra Carlin, senior perfumer at IFF. “It has a brown sugar twist, a hint of buckwheat and even a subtle touch of cocoa. It’s unexpectedly sweet and salty at the same time and deeply intriguing.”

The launch of Tonka Bean CO₂ Absolute follows the recent inauguration of the expanded LMR Naturals site in Grasse, France. The company’s EUR 10 million investment in the Grasse facility enhances capacity to drive naturals innovation in the heart of the world’s perfume capital.

Sustainable Cosmetics Summit

Sustainable ingredients are regularly featured at the Sustainable Cosmetics Summit. In the upcoming editions, details will be given of novel green materials. The North American edition will be hosted in New York on 21-22 May, Latin American edition in Sao Paulo on 6-7 July, whilst the European edition will be hosted in Paris on 27-28 October. More information is available from the website