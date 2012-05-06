AS Watson Reducing Plastic Use

The HK-based international health & beauty retailer AS Watson has raised the bar on plastic reduction with a refreshed target of 21% reduction in virgin plastic by 2030, using 2022 as the baseline year.

This renewed target, part of an enhanced commitment under the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s 2030 global commitment, is now featured on their website. It seeks to reinforce AS Watson’s leadership in promoting a circular economy and tackling plastic waste across its global operations.

The commitment covers four key areas of own-brand packaging: product packaging, in-store carrier bags, online business parcels, and single-use plastics in warehouses.

To achieve this goal, AS Watson will step up efforts to eliminate unnecessary packaging, increase the use of recycled plastic content, promote packaging that is more recyclable or reusable, and expand refill and reuse systems across its global operations. To bring this plastics reduction target to life, AS Watson has been translating its ambition into tangible changes in packaging design across its retail brands and markets.

Watsons has taken its stores in different regions as examples of its commitment to sustainable packaging by redesigning product packaging. In Asia, Watsons China has removed plastic windows from collagen hand cream gift packs, saving 2.36 tons of plastic, and replaced plastic trays with Forest Stewardship Council-certified (FSC) paper trays in collagen hand and body care packs, saving another 5.26 tons.

In Europe, Superdrug has redesigned the packaging for the “Naturally Radiant” range by removing laminated mirror boards. All cartons are now fully recyclable and FSC certified, and every stock-keeping unit (SKU) contains at least 30% recycled plastic content.

Additionally, AS Watson has urged businesses, industry peers, and partner suppliers to join the 2030 plastics agenda and collaborate on reducing plastic waste and pollution. By partnering across the value chain and encouraging customers to choose more sustainable products, AS Watson believes the retail sector can effectively implement circular packaging solutions and achieve meaningful environmental benefits.

Sebastien Pivet, chief sustainability officer and QA director, AS Watson, said: “Reducing plastic waste is one of the most urgent environmental challenges of our time, and retailers have a responsibility to lead this transition. By setting an ambitious 21% reduction target for virgin plastic in our own-brand packaging by 2030, we are turning our 185-year legacy of care into clear, measurable actions that cut plastic at source across all our markets. By expanding refill and reuse systems and increasing recycled content, we’re making significant progress towards reducing plastic waste from our operations.”

“As AS Watson celebrates its 185th anniversary, this milestone reinforces the company’s long-standing commitment to making a positive impact across its global operations. Sustainability shapes every decision we make, and it will continue to guide how we innovate and grow responsibly alongside our customers and communities,” he added.

EI Comment: AS Watson is applauded for this move to reduce its packaging impact. With over 16,500 retailers in its network, a 21% reduction in virgin plastic will be significant. It remains to be seen if other health & beauty retailers take similar steps to reduce their impacts.