Sustainable Beauty Award Winners

The winners of the 2025 Sustainable Beauty Awards have been announced. About 130 senior executives from the beauty industry attended the awards reception in Paris.

The Sustainable Beauty Awards celebrate brands, companies, and innovators who are advancing the sustainability agenda through ground-breaking products, ingredients, packaging, or initiatives. The judging panel has selected the following winners…

Sustainable Ingredient: Lucas Meyer Cosmetics by Clariant gets gold with PICKMULSE™. The quinoa-based Pickering emulsifier is made from organic quinoa seeds from the Bolivian altiplano. Lucas Meyer Cosmetics has partnered with the PROINPA Foundation to train Bolivian farmers on sustainable agriculture practices.

BioTara gets silver with Tucuma Butter, which is made from Tucuma fruits that are ethically sourced from the Amazon region in Brazil. BioTara works with the Camtauá communities of Santo Antonio do Tauá (Pará) to help preserve 28,890 hectares of rainforest.

New Sustainable Product: Ringana FRESH Volume Shampoo is the gold winner. The COSMOS certified organic shampoo has a unique green formulation. It contains plant-based ingredients, such as a mushroom extract complex, fermented rice water, and a sugar beet–derived copolymer.

Kheoni Wellness gets silver with its Kokum Body Butter Moisturizing Bar. The palm oil-free, natural solid moisturizer is made from kokum that is sourced from tribal communities in the southern forests of India.

Sustainable Packaging: CAHM Europe QPearl is gold winner. The innovative biomaterial replaces plastic packaging for shampoo, shower gel, conditioner, body lotion, and related products. The protein-based material dissolves in water and biodegrades.

The two joint silver winners are Occeanne and SMCG Glass. The Californian brand Occeanne is using ocean plastic in its hand wash bottles. The Korean company SMCG Glass is making cosmetic packaging with a high level of Post-Consumer Recycled glass: 60%.

Sustainability Pioneer: Laverana is gold winner. The Hanover-based natural cosmetics company gets recognition for its holistic approach to sustainability. It has invested in research & science, a reforestation project, as well as sustainable packaging.

Croda Beauty is the silver winner for biodegradability of its ingredients. The ingredient supplier is in the final stages of its programme to expand the biodegradability data available for its functional ingredient portfolio to cover a minimum of 90% and has made significant steps to advance biodegradability screening test methods.

Sustainability Start-Up: C16 Biosciences is gold winner of this first-time award. The New York-based organization is using precision fermentation to make palm oil alternative from renewable feedstock.

The Dutch start-up Bamboovement is silver winner. It is producing plastic-free oral care and shaving products. Its disposable razor is made from upcycled wood waste and bio-based oils.

The 2025 Sustainable Beauty Awards reception was hosted at the Crowne Plaza Paris – Republique hotel on 22nd October. The event was co-hosted alongside the European edition of the Sustainable Cosmetics Summit, 22-23rd October.