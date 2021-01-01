Welcome to www.ecoviaint.com (Site) which is owned and operated by Ecovia Intelligence (EI or ‘us’ or ‘our’).

1. Acceptance of Terms

These Terms and Conditions (Terms) are for the use of the Site and any order for reports (‘Report’) or services that you place, in particular, the rights you acquire to use such Report(s), content or services. By using the Site, you are agreeing on behalf of your business for it to be bound by these Terms. You should therefore read them carefully to understand your business’s rights and liabilities before placing an order or using the Site.

The terms ‘you’ or ‘your business’ in these Terms are a reference to the business on whose behalf you act when using, registering or placing an order from this Site. If you do not wish to be bound by these Terms, you should not use the Site.

The Terms constitutes the entire and only agreement between us and you, and supersedes all prior or contemporaneous agreements, representations, warranties and understandings with respect to the Site, the content, products or services provided by or through the Site, and the subject matter of the Terms. The Terms may be amended at any time by us from time to time without specific notice to you. The latest Terms will be posted on the Site, and you should review the Terms prior to using the Site.

2. Copyright

The content, organisation, graphics, design, compilation, digital conversion and other matters related to the Site and Report(s) are protected under applicable copyrights, trademarks and other proprietary (including but not limited to intellectual property) rights. The copying, redistribution, use or publication by you of any such matters or any part of the Site, except as allowed by Section 3 below, is strictly prohibited. You do not acquire ownership rights to any content, document or other materials viewed through the Site. The posting of information or materials on the Site does not constitute a waiver of any right in such information and materials. Some of the content on the site is the copyrighted work of third parties.

3. Permitted Use

EI makes content available for free on the Site, including Research Insights, Report summaries, content and other items. You can use the content that we make available for free on the Site for your own reference use only in connection with your business to view online, download items onto the drive of one hardware device or print a reasonable number of items, provided you keep intact all and any copyright and proprietary notices. All other rights in relation to our free content are reserved.

No print out or electronic version of any part of the Site or its contents may be used by you in any litigation or arbitration matter whatsoever under any circumstances.

4. Access

You are free to browse the Site without registering. However, if you want to place an order, or purchase content / reports, then you will need to register.

You must ensure that all the information you provide when you register or place an order is true, accurate, current and complete in all respects.

If you wish to use our content in any way not expressly permitted in these Terms (including, but not limited to making them available via an intranet or extranet or to or via a mobile device), you must first request written permission from EI. EI may grant or withhold permission for such use at its own discretion. If permission is granted for such use, in addition to any other conditions applied, you must attribute the content to Ecovia Intelligence in the following form: “Source: © Ecovia Intelligence. All rights reserved.”

5. Purchased Content / Reports

EI offers for purchase market & related reports (‘Report’) in digital format from the Site. They will be provided in Adobe PDF format, usually by email within 24 hours of purchase.

If you purchase a Report, then you (‘the Purchaser’) do so on behalf of your organisation. You get a single license personal to you to access, read and use the Report, and you are hereby agreeing prior to reading any of the report itself, on behalf of the Purchaser, that it will comply with EI’s conditions of supply. Once the Purchaser, or any person within it, has had access to any report or part of a report published by EI protected under these conditions, you are agreeing that your organisation as a whole, and the individuals within it, are deemed to be aware of, and consent to, these conditions hereafter in respect of all EI reports.

EI is the legal owner of the copyright subsisting in the Report. Any use and/or copying of such documents and materials which is not in accordance with these Terms is unauthorised. Any unauthorised use may give rise to EI bringing proceedings for copyright infringement against you claiming an injunction, damages and costs.

Unless otherwise agreed in writing in advance by EI, the Report may not be sold, nor passed on, communicated or disseminated in any form (including within its original covers), nor access granted, to any third party or to any subsidiary, associated or holding company (whether direct or indirect) of the original licensee / purchaser and its user(s) (‘Licensee’).

The Licensee acknowledges that all materials and information contained in EI reports are the copyright property and confidential information of EI and are protected by Copyright and other intellectual property rights and also by these Terms, and that no rights in any of the materials are transferred to the Licensee. The Licensee undertakes that it will not copy, reproduce, print or store in any manner (electronic or otherwise), extract or transmit in any form or otherwise deal with in any way the whole or part of the data, materials or information contained in the Report.

The Licensee, (or any subsequent user, whether licensed or unlicensed who reads the Report), agrees it will not place financial reliance upon any figure, statement or inference contained within the Report, or invite investment from others, without first obtaining the written consent from EI. In the event that the Purchaser (or any subsequent user, whether licensed or unlicensed) does not follow this procedure, it (or any subsequent user) agrees to fully and effectually indemnify EI against any claims, howsoever arising, and to draw specific attention to the fact that this consent has not been obtained.

6. Cancelling

This Site, its content and Reports are intended for business use. Once a Report or content is purchased, there is no automatic right to cancel. We cannot offer refunds or accept returns, except in circumstances where we are unable to supply the Report / content you have purchased.

7. Privacy Policy

Please read the Privacy Policy to see what personal information Ecovia Intelligence collects and how it deals with this information.

8. Limitation of Liability

EI and any Affiliated Party shall not be liable for any loss, injury, claim, liability, or damage of any kind resulting in any way from (a) any errors in or omissions from the Site or any Reports(s), services or products obtainable therefrom, (b) the unavailability or interruption of the Site or any features thereof, (c) your use of the Site, (d) the content contained on the Site, or (e) any delay or failure in performance beyond the control of a Covered Party. (b) the aggregate liability of EI and the Affiliated Parties in connection with any claim arising out of or relating to the site and/or the products, information, documents and services provided herein or hereby shall not exceed EUR 100 and that amount shall be in lieu of all other remedies which you may have against us and any affiliated party.

9. Indemnification

You agree to indemnify, defend and hold EI and our partners, agents, officers, directors, employees, subcontractors, successors, assigns, third party suppliers of information and documents, attorneys, advertisers, product and service providers, and affiliates (collectively, ‘Affiliated Parties’) harmless from any liability, loss, claim and expense, including reasonable attorney’s fees, related to your violation of these Terms or use of the Site.

10. Dispute Resolution & Jurisdiction

Any disputes or claims arising out of or in connection with the contract are governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales.

In the event of any dispute or controversy arising out of or in connection to these Terms, the parties agree to exercise their best efforts to resolve the dispute as soon as possible. The parties shall, without delay, continue to perform their respective obligations under these Terms, which are not affected by the dispute.

If a dispute arises out of or in connection with this contract, both you and EI will attempt to settle it by mediation in accordance with the Centre for Dispute Resolution Model Mediation Procedure.

If either or both you and/or EI refuse to initiate the mediation procedure within 14 days of the dispute arising or if you and EI both fail to agree terms of settlement within 30 days of the initiation of the procedure, you and EI will resolve the dispute by binding arbitration before a single arbitrator in accordance with the then current international arbitration rules of the International Chamber of Commerce. The arbitration shall take place in London, England. During the continuance of any arbitration proceeding, the parties shall continue to perform their respective obligations under these Terms.

Nothing in this clause or in the Rules of the International Chamber of Commerce shall prevent either you or EI from applying to the court of any jurisdiction for such provisional or protective measures as are available under the laws of that jurisdiction.

These Terms and agreement shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales. The parties agree that, subject as provided below, the English courts shall have exclusive jurisdiction over any dispute or claim (including non-contractual disputes or claims) arising out of or in connection with these Terms or its subject matter or formation.

11. Miscellaneous

You agree to comply with all applicable domestic and international laws, statutes, ordinances and regulations regarding your use of the Site and the content provided therein.

To ensure that you are aware of the most up to date version of these Terms, you will be asked to read and accept these Terms each time you place an order. EI also recommends that you print and keep a copy for your records.

The language in these Terms shall be interpreted as to its fair meaning and not strictly for or against any party. These Terms and all incorporated agreements and your information may be automatically assigned by us in our sole discretion to a third party in the event of an acquisition, sale or merger. Should any part of these Terms be held invalid or unenforceable, that portion shall be construed consistent with applicable law and the remaining portions shall remain in full force and effect. To the extent that anything in or associated with the Site is in conflict or inconsistent with these Terms, these Terms shall take precedence. Our failure to enforce any provision of these Terms shall not be deemed a waiver of such provision nor of the right to enforce such provision.

EI reserves the right to make changes at any time to all or any parts of the Site and the details displayed on it (including content and prices);

If you have any complaints, please contact Ecovia Intelligence via e-mail at services@ecoviaint.com or by post and we shall do our best to resolve them.

Ecovia Intelligence (Limited)

79 Western Road, London W5 5DT

Tel: +44 020 8567 0788

Registered in England Company Number 4347195