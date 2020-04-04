Symrise Partnership Aims to Build Sustainable Food System

Symrise has partnered with KitchenTown Berlin, a food tech innovation network that aims to build a more sustainable food system.

KitchenTown will create an active global community of food entrepreneurs and innovators. It will provide the infrastructure and network in Europe, the Middle-East and Africa (EMEA), whilst Symrise will provide guidance and to jointly deploy the right tools at the right time.

The flavours company Symrise aims to leverage its’ state of the art food facility and co-working spaces to facilitate collaboration and co-creation between taste experts, foodies, entrepreneurs and food & beverage companies. Ideas developed and fast-tracked in KitchenTown can easily be reviewed with consumers.

Lukas Neuß, Co-Founder of KitchenTown Berlin, comments: “As the world around is changing quickly, we’re here to help feed it.” It is looking to provide new perspectives for the food and beverage retail landscape through often impact driven brands.

KitchenTown drives new market ideas to testing level at a fast pace. To achieve the development, commercialisation and launch of impact driven and transformational food products, KitchenTown creates an active global community of food entrepreneurs and innovators to support one another and create a new sustainable food system. Interested parties can join KitchenTown through memberships and use its facilities and know-how. Additionally, KitchenTown offers an accelerator program where start-ups can apply for funding and venture development.

“We have entered the innovation network to ideate, create and grow new food and beverage ideas in the smartest way possible. We are one of the founders of the flavor industry and a provider of taste with food ingredients expertise and distinct product development capabilities. We look forward to partnering with KitchenTown Berlin and its start-up ecosystem,” comments Heinrich Schaper, President Flavor at Symrise.

Ecovia Intelligence Comment

KitchenTown was founded in 2014 in the San Francisco Bay area. It has been involved in over 300 food innovations and assisted over 400 companies. Sustainable food companies it has assisted include The Planetarians, Regrained, The Better Meat Company, Renewal Mill, and The Organic Pantry Company. Symrise is partnering with KitchenTown as it realises consumers are demanding sustainable food products. Whether organic, plant-based, or foods made with upcycled ingredients, consumers are looking for products made by companies with a positive mission.

