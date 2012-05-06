BASF Enters Biotechnology Partnership

BASF is partnering with the Slovenian biotechnology firm Acies Bio to develop a platform for fermentation technology using methanol for the production of fatty alcohols. These ingredients are essential building blocks for several ingredients in the home and personal care markets, and surfactants in particular.

Acies Bio has developed the “OneCarbonBio”, a synthetic biology platform designed to convert renewable methanol, derived from captured CO2 emissions, into a variety of chemical raw materials, an approach created to reduce the industry’s reliance on traditional, often unsustainable, sourcing of these ingredients.

Under the terms of the partnership, BASF’s Care Chemicals division and Acies Bio will use the specialised microbes and scale up the fermentation process to produce fatty acids and derivatives serving to manufacture various chemical compounds. BASF will contribute its expertise in developing processes, providing integrated value chain solutions and accessing global markets.

Acies Bio and BASF aim to combine their strengths in a co-development effort and to build on their combined research and development expertise. For BASF, the expected benefits of the project include increased scale and flexibility, leading to a diversification of the renewable feedstock portfolio and contributing to the resilience of Care Chemicals’ global supply chain.

“Biotechnology complements our chemistry to create a more sustainable future,” said Dr. Matthias Maase, Global Director Sustainability, Care Chemicals BASF. “We are very pleased to have found the right partner in Acies Bio to further develop this innovation at an early stage. With a collaborative and interdisciplinary approach, our research scope of the partnership covers the entire chain from production strain development to large scale manufacturing. This will be of benefit to our customers in Personal Care, Home Care and I&I and Industrial Formulators worldwide.”

Dr. Gregor Kosec, Director of R&D at Acies Bio, said, “Partnering with BASF marks an important milestone, reflecting a significant recognition of Acies Bio’s R&D efforts. By combining our advanced microbial production strains and the OneCarbonBio platform with BASF’s proven process development and supply chain expertise, we are poised to bring our technologies to a global scale. This collaboration demonstrates the transformative potential of Acies Bio’s microbial innovations to drive net-zero production of specialty and industrial chemicals.”