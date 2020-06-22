1403-60 The Nordic Market for Natural & Organic Cosmetics

June 2020, 110 pages,

Price: EUR 999,

Natural Cosmetics Market Continues to Expand .

Healthy growth is projected to continue in the Nordic natural & organic cosmetics market in 2020. Although the coronavirus pandemic has caused lockdowns and weakened economic conditions, consumer demand for natural & organic products remains robust.

Consumers are turning to natural & organic cosmetics because of concerns about contentious chemicals, such as parabens and petrochemicals. Natural and organic products are considered safer to human health and the environment.

The Finnish market is projected to show the highest growth in the coming years. Rising consumer awareness and increasing distribution are the main drivers of market growth. In the Nordic region, distribution of natural & organic cosmetics is increasing in supermarkets, department stores, beauty retailers, drugstores and the professional sector.

This 3rd edition report has been prepared by continuously tracking the Nordic natural & organic cosmetics market for over 15 years. The following product categories are analysed:

Natural & organic skin care products

Natural & organic oral care products

Natural & organic hair care products

Natural & organic cosmetics

Other natural & organic personal care products

Detailed market & competitive information is given for each country market (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland), including market size, revenue forecasts and growth projections, competitive analysis, market shares of leading brands, pricing comparisons, product analysis and sales channel breakdown. Profiles are given of the leading brands, importers and retailers.

