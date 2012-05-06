7081-60 Strategic Insights: Ethical Labels for Personal Care Products

Dec 2025, 103 pages,

Critical Review of Ethical Labels

The number of ethical labels in the personal care industry is rapidly increasing. There are now almost 100 different labels, each with its own sustainability and ethical criteria.

The COSMOS and Vegan Trademark are the most popular voluntary labelling schemes.

Adoption rates vary considerably between regions. In North America, ethical labels for health impacts are highly popular, whereas Halal and cruelty-free labels are most important in Asia. Very few ethical labels have an international presence.

New ethical labels are being introduced for ingredients, allergens, and packaging. Another development is that retailers, such as Amazon and Sephora, are developing their own ethical labels / badges.

The report reviews ethical labels, focusing on those associated with sustainability schemes. A comparative analysis is undertaken of the leading ethical labels in terms of environmental impacts, ethics, and other sustainability attributes. Some of the issues associated with ethical labels are highlighted. Apart from consumer trust, there are questions about greenwashing, mislabelling and multiple labels.

Recommendations are given to personal care brands and ingredient suppliers on selecting ethical labels & sustainability schemes. Consumer perceptions and future projections are given for the ethical labelling trend.

Key questions answered

What ethical labels are the most popular in Europe / North America / Asia / globe?

What are the adoption rates for the leading ethical labels?

How do the leading ethical labels compare in terms of sustainability attributes?

How can ethical labels be categorised & benchmarked?

What ethical labels focus on biodiversity?

What retailers have the most established ethical labels?

What are consumer perceptions of ethical labels?

What are the challenges associated with ethical labels?

What guidance can be given to brands & ingredient suppliers?

This strategic insights report has been prepared by continuously researching the sustainable cosmetics industry for almost 20 years. The 103 page report contains over 60 figures, charts, and tables.

