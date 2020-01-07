Natural Cosmetics Masterclass: Clean Beauty & Ethical Labels

15 July 2020

London (UK)

Masterclass Overview

Clean beauty and ethical labels are two of the major trends in the cosmetics industry. A growing number of brands are ‘cleaning up’ their formulations in response to consumer demand for natural products. The number of ethical labels is proliferating, with many new standards and certification schemes being introduced.

This new masterclass gives an update on important developments. What does the clean beauty term mean? What ethical labelling schemes are gaining popularity? What contentious chemicals are consumers avoiding? What are the issues when formulating clean beauty products? What do consumers think of ethical labels & clean beauty? What sustainable ingredients can be used in such products? Such questions will be addressed at this new masterclass.

Morning Seminars

The programme begins with an introduction to ethical labelling schemes in the cosmetics industry, including natural, organic, vegan, halal, fairtrade, etc. A pioneering brand shares its experiences with clean beauty products and such labels. The regulatory and legislative issues concerning labels and marketing claims are discussed, followed by a case study of a retailer. Fresh consumer research is presented on ethical consumers and clean beauty.

Afternoon Workshop

This interactive workshop discusses the issues when formulating clean beauty products and certified products. Details will be given of natural & organic personal care standards in Europe, North America, Asia, and other regions. Details will also be given of other labeling schemes, such as Vegan Society, Halal, Fairtrade, Nordic Swan, etc. Case studies will be given of formulations with such labels. Some guidance will be given to brands looking to develop ‘chemically-clean’ formulations i.e. removing contentious ingredients, such as parabens, SLS / SLES, and petrochemicals. The masterclass is designed for personal care & cosmetic brands, manufacturers, formulators, ingredient suppliers, investors, certification agencies and related organisations.

Reasons to Attend

The Masterclass addresses the following questions:

> What are the major drivers for the clean label & ethical labelling trends?

> How can brands get their products certified vegan / organic / halal?

> What raw materials are not permitted by popular labelling schemes?

> What are technical issues when adopting popular certification schemes / labelling schemes?

> How can brands re-formulate to remove contentious chemicals from their formulations?

> What ethical labels are likely to be most successful and why?

> How can brands place the vegan label on their products?

> How do you overcome formulation issues when developing ‘chemically-clean’ beauty products?

Venue

The Masterclass will be hosted at Regent’s University, London. Located at Regent’s Park, Central London, it is accessible by most forms of transport.

